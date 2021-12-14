Qbao Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,635.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Qbao has a market cap of $387,663.54 and approximately $24,635.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

