Qcash Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $69.20 million and approximately $227.86 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.33 or 0.08017726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,034.34 or 1.00285952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.