QChi Price Down 14% Over Last Week (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One QChi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QChi has traded 14% lower against the dollar. QChi has a market cap of $935,813.55 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200260 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.