Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $747.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

