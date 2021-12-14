Qudian (NYSE:QD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Shares of QD opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. Qudian has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qudian stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qudian were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

