Quilter’s (QLT) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.31) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Quilter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.14) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.27).

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 143 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.62. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.24).

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,002.78).

Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

