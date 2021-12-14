Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $97.72 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

