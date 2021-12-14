Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Trading 1% Higher

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.38. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

