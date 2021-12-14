Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,754 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Range Resources worth $56,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.26. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

