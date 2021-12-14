Raydium Market Capitalization Reaches $577.70 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.40 or 0.00015426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $577.70 million and $59.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.89 or 0.07909932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,977.25 or 1.00002096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,057,604 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.