Raymond John Adams III Sells 7,116 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 81,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,646. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,066 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

