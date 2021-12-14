Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PVH (PVH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PVH (NYSE: PVH):

12/3/2021 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29.

Get PVH Corp alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PVH by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.