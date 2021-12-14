Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,974,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

