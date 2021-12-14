Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.30.

NYSE:RGA opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $114.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

