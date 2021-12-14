Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

