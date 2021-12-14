Renasant Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

