Renasant Co. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Renasant has increased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

