renBTC Market Capitalization Hits $756.08 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $756.08 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $47,849.05 or 0.99441250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00198058 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,801 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

