Research Analysts Set Expectations for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

BLDR stock opened at $77.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

