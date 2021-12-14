Reviewing Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amtech Systems and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amtech Systems presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.58%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems 1.77% 1.80% 1.36% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amtech Systems and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $85.21 million 1.53 $1.51 million $0.11 83.10 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 14.55 $110.75 million $1.49 67.46

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Amtech Systems. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amtech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Amtech Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor. The SiC/LED segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics and metal components. The Semiconductor segment offers thermal processing equipment including solder reflow equipment and related controls and diffusion for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.