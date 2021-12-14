Reviewing Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) & NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness 2.30% 8.27% 2.81% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and NovelStem International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.89 -$26.48 million $0.48 40.46 NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats NovelStem International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

