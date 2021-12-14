RH to Post FY2022 Earnings of $25.99 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $25.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $25.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s FY2023 earnings at $24.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.90 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

NYSE RH opened at $567.20 on Monday. RH has a 1-year low of $411.88 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $632.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 16,366.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at about $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.