RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $250.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.86.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $188.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.95. RingCentral has a one year low of $180.09 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

