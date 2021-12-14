RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.69.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.30 and a twelve month high of C$23.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.25. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.