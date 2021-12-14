RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years.

RIV opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $18.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

