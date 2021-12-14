Rocket Vault Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.29 or 0.07986148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,818.99 or 1.00073387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

