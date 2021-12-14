Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Reaches Market Cap of $10.42 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

RVF is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

