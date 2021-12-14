Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 109.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.64. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.