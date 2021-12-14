Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.40) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($8.59) in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 667.91 ($8.83).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 487.40 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 923.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 310.54 ($4.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

