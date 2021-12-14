Rune (RUNE) Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $7,415.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $242.44 or 0.00512778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.78 or 0.08011569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,393.85 or 1.00243189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 9,163 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

