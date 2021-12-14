Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman Acquires 12,266 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,123. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
