Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman Acquires 12,266 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,123. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

A number of analysts have commented on RWAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.