RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 39,375.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,042,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSHN stock opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. RushNet has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

