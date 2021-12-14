Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 158,518 shares.The stock last traded at $24.65 and had previously closed at $24.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $945.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

