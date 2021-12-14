Safran (SAFRY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Safran (OTCMKTS: SAFRY):

12/14/2021 – Safran had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Safran had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Safran had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €155.00 ($174.16) to €145.00 ($162.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Safran had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Safran had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – Safran was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SAFRY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 285,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,158. Safran SA has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.