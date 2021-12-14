Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $719,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

