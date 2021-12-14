Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 85.4% in November

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:SMM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $29,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 396,186 shares of company stock worth $2,566,441 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

