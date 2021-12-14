SALT Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. SALT has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $42,961.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00200775 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

