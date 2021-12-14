SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at $137.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 216.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.