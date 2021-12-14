Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $44,112.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322 in the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

