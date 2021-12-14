SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.69

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and traded as high as $19.44. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 6,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

