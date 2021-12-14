Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 16,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.96.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

