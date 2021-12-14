Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,909. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.