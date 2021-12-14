Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.49. 8,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

