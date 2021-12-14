Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $142.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,661 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.51.

