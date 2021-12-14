Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.79 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.57%.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Scholastic by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scholastic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

