Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.25

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Get Schroders alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.