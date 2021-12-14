Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $195,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 613,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13.

