Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after buying an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

