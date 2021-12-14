Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the November 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SRCRF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Scorpio Gold
