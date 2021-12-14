Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the November 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRCRF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

