Secure Energy Services Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on SES. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

